Industries failing to adopt SOPs to be sealed: Usman

ISLAMABAD Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Wednesday said, industries which failed to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be sealed across the country. Usman Dar said this in his meeting with the president Chamber of Commerce and Industries, who called on him to discuss situation arising from the lockdown. The SAPM said Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking decisions by keeping the welfare of poor in the mind. He said coronavirus has badly affected economic activities in the across the globe including Pakistan and the export industries have been exempted from the lockdown to minimize the losses. Usman Dar warned the industrial units to strictly adopt the SOPs set by the government to halt the spread of the deadly virus.— Agencies