Industries closed in Punjab, Sindh Balochistan due to gas shortage

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Several industrial units in Lahore and Faisalabad on Sunday remained closed as gas crisis continued to persist in parts of Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh. The crisis has intensified following increase in demand of Compressed Natural Gas due to drop in temperature across the country.

The domestic sector is also facing extremely low gas pressure, creating difficulties for the people in cooking food and performing other related operations.

On Dec. 22, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, addressing a press conference in Sialkot, stated that the government had directed the relevant authorities to ensure gas supply to households even if it means curbing the supply to CNG stations.

Meanwhile, hordes of citizens in Karachi made a beeline for compressed natural gas stations on Sunday morning after operations resumed temporarily from 7am until 7pm.

Previously, the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited, which had announced opening CNG stations at 8pm on Thursday, extended the closure till Friday 8pm.

The SSGCL has held a meeting with the CNG leaders’ association during the past few days. During the meeting, it was decided that a proper schedule will be announced in the next week according to which gas supply for CNG stations will be ensured.