Industrialization only solution to employee youth

Lahore

Unemployment is one of the major factors of crime and industrialization is the only solution to employee youth.

Punjab Board of Investment & Trade (PBIT) Chairman Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan expressed these views in a meeting with business leaders here at Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional office.

He said that PBIT would take measures to address issues of business community and investors for creating conducive environment for trade and investment in the province. “Pakistan is direly in need of foreign and local investment to revive economy and boost exports,” he added. Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan said that Punjab offered great investment opportunities in various sectors of its economy even there was great potential for agriculture exports and value-addition sector.

Business community should capitalize on these opportunities to maximize their business prospects.

He said that special economic zones would be setup in the province which would enhance the trade and economy activities in the Punjab. On this occasion, FPCCI Regional Chairman and Vice President Abdul Rauf Mukhtar demanded the government to establish a Cottage Industrial Estate, besides launching a Trade Information Portal to get trade related regulatory information on import-export which should connect the Pakistani business community to international markets.He said that the cottage industry be also housed in Industrial Estates of Punjab especially located in Sundar Industrial Estate Lahore, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura and Faisalabad in existing infrastructure or by acquiring additional land adjacent to the existing Industrial Estates.

FPCCI Vice-President Shireen Arshad Khan said that women entrepreneurs could contribute a lot to economic growth of the country if they realise their rights and work in partnership with business.—APP

