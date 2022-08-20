Industrialists, traders will be provided facilities: Elahi

Says state of the art SEZs will be set up

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Saturday stated that the government would provide all possible facilities to the traders and industrialists.

He expressed these views while meeting with the traders, industrialists and notables of the area at the residence of industrialist Adnan Seethi at Gujrat.

Pervaiz Elahi said that thier government from the onset created ease for the traders in doing business adding that time ban for doing business had been lifted across the province alongwith granting permission to remain the shopping centres and markets open the whole week.

He disclosed, “We will provide more facilities to the traders and industrialists in the province and state of the art special economic zones will be set up in the province.”

He stated that the sequence of meetings with the traders community and industrialists will go on with continuity.

He said that Gujrat was formally granted the status of a division on the long overdue demand of the people adding that Kunjah and Jalalpur Jattan will be made tehsils.

He vowed to provide clean drinking water and excellent sewerage system in the district adding that a waste management company will be established in Gujrat.

Local traders and industrialists, talking on the occasion, lauded his historic step for making Gujrat a division which will always be remembered.

The traders and the industrialists paid rich tributes to the Chief Minister for allocating billions of rupees for public welfare projects for the construction and development of Gujrat. They gave the title of Quaid-e-Punjab to Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

They remarked that the whole traders community and the industrialists of Punjab acknowledge his business friendly step to lift the business timing ban alongwith granting permission to do business on Sunday as well.

They appreciated his step for once again including Gujrat in the race to attain progress in all sectors.

Former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi, MPAs Saleem Sarwar Jora, Mian Muhammad Akhtar Hayat, Chaudhry Liaquat Ali, Muhammad Arshad Chaudhry and other notables were also present on the occasion.