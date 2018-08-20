Industrialists, traders be involved in formulating policies: Ghazanfar

World best practices’ implementation must in industry before CPEC becomes fully functional: Farid

Sarwar Awan

Islamabad

Ghazanfar Balour, President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, drawing the attention of the Government, expressed his hope that the new Government would involve trade and industry in formulating policies to build a better Pakistan.

Addressing office-bearers and executive body members of Islamabad Industrialists Association during a luncheon as chief guest, Mr Bilour said industrialists are the back bone of our economy and that the overall industrial growth is the main economic indicator of a country but unfortunately, growth rate of trade and industry in Pakistan was unsatisfactory

He said that representatives from industry and vocational training institutes will be taken in FPCCI standing Committees so that these committees could function effectively. He further said that selection in these standing committees will be done on purely merit basis.

In his opening address, Malik Sohail Hussain, Chairman FPCCI Coordination said that Islamabad Industrial Association, led by Mian M. Akram Farid, has played pivotal role in promoting the manufacturing as well other sectors in the entire country. Malik Sohail Hussain apprised that Mian Akram Farid was recently awarded FPCCI achievement award ‘’Gold Medal’’ in recognition of his meritorious service for industrial uplift and Vocational Training.

Mian Akram Farid said that Islamabad Industrial Association was striving to uplift the business community in the best interest of the country. There are numerous problems facing industry which are being addressed on war footings, he said. Construction and dualization of dry port road, installation of filtration plants, mitigating environmental impacts of Industry and other development projects are worth mentioning, M. Akram Farid added.

The President Islamabad Industrial Association urged to execute cost effective projects. He stressed to focus SMEs sector to boost productivity and at the same time to create more and more employment for both men and women. We can learn from our neighbouring countries in this regard, he added.

Sheikh Amir Waheed, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, stressed the need to activate I-17 Industrial Sector as soon as possible to enhance production capacity of manufacturing sector which is need of the day especially in the post CPEC era. He asked Industrialists to invest in engineering, hospitality and IT sectors to reap the fruits of economic activity going on in the region. He also drew attention of government departments to facilitate industrialization in the new industrial sectors.

Vice Presidents Islamabad Industrial Association, Mr. Nasir Qureshi and Mirza Muhammad Ali apprised the house that they were in coordination with CDA authorities as for the problems of industrialists are concerned.

Mr. Karim Aziz, in-charge FPCCI Capital Office, said that the Federation is representing all the trade and Industry in the country and making all possible efforts for their rights.

Mr. Atif Akram Sheikh, Vice President FPCCI, in his concluding address said that hosting the traders and Industrialists was aimed at highlighting matters of common interests and drawing attention of upcoming leadership to problems of trade and industry.

The FPCCI luncheon was attended by former Presidents Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry Mr. Khalid Javed, Mr. Tariq Sadiq, Mr. Mehfooz Elahi and Mian Shaukat Masood. Former President All Pakistan Pipe Manufacturing Association Chaudhry Wahid –ud-Din, Mr. Shakil Munir, Chaudhry Mukhtar, Zakria Zia, Mian Abdul Sami, Iftikhar Anwer Sethi, Sanaullah Khan, Nasir Khan, Mehmood Waraich, Tahir Ayub, Shaban Khalid and Muhammad Tahir also attended besides other representatives of associations regarding flour, steel, soap, marble and oil.

