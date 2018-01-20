Industrialists to support TEVTA for providing quality education

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Industrialists vowed their support to Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) for producing skilled labor force as per their demand and need.

Around 20 top industrialists and businessmen of Pakistan called upon Chairman TEVTA Irfan Qaiser Sheikh here on Friday at TEVTA Secretariat. Industrialists and businessmen including Mian Abdullah, Naveed Yousuf, Saith Akbar, Syed Akram, Ali Moin, Javed, Hassnain, Ayesha Ahad of Hunar Foundation and many others were present on occasion.

Industrialists said that TEVTA’s performance was outstanding and other provinces should also follow that how TEVTA provided thousands of youngsters with latest and upto dated technical and vocational skills.

While addressing the industrialists, Chairman Irfan Qaiser Sheikh briefed the three year performance of TEVTA and demanded industrialists to provide their pass outs with at least 25 thousand per month salary.

He said that TEVTA is providing skilled labour force to industries. Irfan Qaiser went on saying that three years ago when he took charge as Chairman TEVTA he decided to invest Rs 2000 million developmental budget on training youth.

He went on saying that before him, this amount was being spent on construction of new buildings but he started several market need based short courses which could provide immediate job opportunities to youth.

Besides, Rs 1000 per student stipend was also provided to the students enrolled in these courses. He said that after one year, there was an amount of 800 million left behind so we decided to provide interest free loans with the help of Akhuwat Foundation with this amount.