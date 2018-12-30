Industrialists assure SSGC of Sunday closure for better line pack

Staff Reporter

Karachi

In the backdrop of prevalent gas shortfall in Karachi, the industrial bodies and associations of the city held a meeting with the SSGC management in the Company Head Office on Saturday. During the meeting chaired by Amin Rajput, Acting MD, the industrialists led by Zubair Motiwala of SITE Association discussed the issue of curtailed gas supplies to the industrial units due to which they are facing production hardships, emanating out of a shortfall of 150 mmcfd gas in Sindh.

The SSGC management said that if the industries ensure hundred per cent compliance of their units including the 50% curtailment of captive power general industries this Sunday, the line pack situation for the next six days will be substantially improved since the closure will help save 50 mmcfd gas.

The SSGC management said that the present crisis is temporary and hoped that distribution issues to the industries would be resolved soon.

Provided the industrial units and their associations give SSGC full support in this regard. The management pointed out that overall domestic demand as well as huge demand in Balochistan and other areas due to the winter season have further contributed to load enhancement.

By late next week, a large industrial customer would be undergoing annual turnaround that would help in improving supply situation to the industrial units, the SSGC spokesperson said.

After the meeting, while talking to the media, Motiwala said that the industrialists understood the issues explained to them by the SSGC management behind the prevalent shortfall and has assured SSGC of full compliance of industrial closure on this Sunday so that the supply situation or line pack can be further improved.

