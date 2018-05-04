Industrialists apprise IG of problems

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

delegation of Industrialist Association Peshawar called on Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at CPO here Thursday.

A statement issued from Central Police Office said the delegation that comprised of Zahir Khattak, Malik Imran and other members paid tributes to the sacrifices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police in line of duty against the terrorists.

They recalled that the traders’ community and industrialist were once shifting their business to other provinces a few years ago.