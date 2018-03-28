Industrial sector lauds MoC for addressing reservations over CPFTA

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The industrial sector has appreciated the Ministry of Commerce for making efforts to address business community’s reservations over the China Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA).

In this regard, representatives of the business community have also lauded the MoC for making CPFTA viable and practicable by getting more concessions and removing tariff lines from the China.

Business community members expressed such views in a consultative session organized by MoC to finalize its offer lists before next round of China Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA) Phase II.

Ministry of Commerce held several sessions of consultations with representatives of small, medium and large industries. Such consultations have been held regularly before each round of bilateral negotiations on CPFTA.

The industry was appreciative of the efforts of the Ministry of Commerce in trying to address their concerns in the Phase-II of CPFTA and making the entire process highly transparent. On its part, Ministry of Commerce is grateful to the industry for their cooperation and invaluable support for its endeavors towards making the CPFTA mutually beneficial.

While generally agreeing with the offer framed by the Ministry of Commerce based on past consultations, the Associations gave some additional recommendations for their respective sectors, which were accommodated.

The consultative meetings were attended by FPCCI and associations such as Pakistan Chemicals Manufacturers Association, Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, Pakistan Steel Melters Association, Pakistan Steel Rerolling Mills Association, Pakistan Bed-wear Exporters Association, Towel Manufacturers Association of Pakistan, Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association, Pakistan Tanners Association, Pakistan Cutlery and Stainless Utensils Manufacturers and Exporters Association., Engineering Components and Machine Manufacturing Association, Pakistan Electronic Manufacturers Association, Pakistan Cables and Conductors Manufacturers Association., Pakistan Silk and Rayon Mills Association, Pakistan Handloom and Traditional Textiles Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Pakistan Denim Manufacturers, Pakistan Fisheries Exporters Association, Pakistan Poultry Association, All Pakistan Gem Merchant and Jewelry Association, Paper and Paper Board Mills, All Pakistan Textiles Mills Association, Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association., Pakistan Textiles Exporters Association., Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association, Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association, Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers, etc..