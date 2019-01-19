‘Industrial revolution’-SPEL Pakistan goes Robotic

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

SPEL Pakistan has become first Pakistani industrial group to have installed robots to work its assembly lines.

The industrial robotic system was jointly inaugurated by the President & Chief Executive Officer of Honda Cars Pakistan Limited Hironbou Yoshimura and the LCCI President Almas Hyder on Saturday. CEO SPEL Zia Hyder Naqi, Vice President Production of Atlas Honda Cars Pakistan Limited Kenichi Matsuo, Assistant Vice President M. Ashraf, General Manager Asif Mehmood, Advisor to Chief Engineer Quality Toshinori Awaya, Senior Manager Purchasing Shinji Shinozawa.

Honda Cars Pakistan Limited Hironbou Yoshimura said that installation of industrial robotic system is an impressive initiative. He said that auto market of Pakistan has huge potential. He said that they want to enhance business in Pakistan as despite some challenges, customer demand is still there.

The LCCI President Almas Hyder said that the global industrial robot market is expected to reach at the growth rate of around 9% as need for automation is rising.

He said Robotics and Automation are key areas of focus, both as a Potential New Growth Area, and as Enablers to Help Our Enterprises Adopt Advanced Manufacturing Processes to Increase Productivity.

“We live in an era where robotics and automation technology have brought fundamental changes in industries”, Almas Hyder added and said that aadvantages commonly attributed to automation include higher production rates and increased productivity, more efficient use of materials, better product quality, improved safety, shorter workweeks for labour, and reduced factory lead times. Higher output and increased productivity have been two of the biggest reasons in justifying the use of automation. Despite the claims of high quality from good workmanship by humans, automated systems typically perform the manufacturing process with less variability than human workers, resulting in greater control and consistency of product quality. Also, increased process control makes more efficient use of materials, resulting in less scrap.

About SPEL, Almas Hyder said, the company was produced miracles after its foundation and introduced many items first time in Pakistan. He said that difference between filer and non filer is shrinking the auto market as non filer cannot purchase vehicles.

He said that a large people from Gilgit Baltistan, Triable areas and from agriculture sector do not need to file returns. They should be allowed to purchase vehicles.

The LCCI President said that SPEL Group has laid a foundation by installing industrial robotic system and other sectors should follow the footprints as future is connected with technological advancement. CEO SPEL Group Zia Hyder said that it has been a fruitful journey as SPEL group contributed to the national economy as it started exports in 70s.

He said that we are focusing to invest in technology and human resources.

Share on: WhatsApp