Industrial revival essential for growth

Karachi

Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce, Textile and Industrial Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said industrial revival is essential for economic growth. Abdul Razak Dawood, chairing a meeting of the Pakistan Business Council, here, said the present government is making policies for the progress and stability of the country, said a statement issued here on Sunday. He said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a big opportunity, and “we need to revive industry for increasing exports”. The adviser was briefed about steps being taken to increase exports. He assured the business community that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is making policies for the economic growth and revival of industry and for the promotion of exports. The adviser sought recommendations for economic policy and said the present government is taking steps for the economic progress of the country.—APP

