Industrial pollution

Industries are very significant for the growth and development of a country, but it is equally important to control the harmful side effects. Factories produce chemical, leathers and waste which are moving towards the rivers and oceans due to which water pollution is getting birth. Water pollution is the main reason of destruction of the marine life.

A report stated that soon the marine life would get ruined, if the high amount of polluted water is not stopped going into the oceans. Poisonous smoke from industries is polluting air because of which common citizens are being badly affected healthwise and our country’s healthcare system is too weak to take care of the ailing populace. It is the poor health system which leads to the death of many people in Balochistan each year.

Our beloved Prime Minister has decided to eradicate polio and get a polio-free Pakistan, but the question is that, whether it is possible without stopping the dangerous germs of industries? I request PM Imran Khan Sahib to take some benevolent measures for the redressal of issues being faced by the poor people of Balochistan.

SHAHJAN BALOCH

Nigwar

