Industrial hub in SA

It is quite commendable to note that Pakistan is soon going to become an industrial hub in South Asia after the completion of the CPEC as it will be playing an important role in regional economic growth. Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Professor Ahsan Iqbal has been quoted as saying that CPEC will bring mega improvement in social infrastructure, energy, industrial cooperation, agriculture and many other sectors besides creating millions of employment opportunities for the youth of the country.

He has further stated the government with its effective policies has considerably reduced terrorist activities, overcome energy shortage and improved law and order situation, some 11500 megawatt of electricity has been added to the national grid during last four years, about 35 billion dollars are being spent in the energy sector without any inclusion of even single penny of loan, it is the investment through CPEC which was launched after comprehensive consultations and consensus of all political parties, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan will become gateways for CPEC which is great game changer not only for Pakistan but for the entire region, trade zones will be established in Islamabad as well as in the four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, FATA and Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Chinese as well as Pakistani companies will be making massive investment in the trade zones which will not only create large number of new jobs but also help in transferring new technology and advanced infrastructure to Pakistan for the benefit of its people without any discrimination whatsoever.

AAMER NAJMEE

Lahore

