Industrial feeders to be provided electricity round the clock: Dastagir

Power tariff inreased by Rs3.50 per unit

The federal cabinet has decided to provide round the clock electricity to the dedicated industrial feeders in order to protect the livelihoods of the people.

Addressing a news conference along with Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik in Islamabad on Tuesday, Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir said it will also be their effort to minimize power interruption on the mixed feeders.

Khurram Dastgir said the cabinet has also considered providing gas and electricity to five major export sectors on reduced rates.

An announcement to this effect will soon be made. He said, “We will give the tariff that is close to the regional countries in order to bolster our exports.

Khurram Dastgir said the federal cabinet has decided to increase the power tariff by Rs3.50 per unit with immediate effect and has issued special directives to the Ministry of Power for protecting the poor consumers from its impact.

Dastagir said that Rs 3.50 per unit hike in the tariff would be applicable from July 26, while another Rs 3.50 per unit increase would be applied to the bill from the next month and Rs0.90 from October.

He said the first three months would be difficult for the consumers but the power prices would start decreasing from November after reflection of the fuel surcharge in the tariff.

The hike would have no such impact on the consumers as the increase had already been reflected in the monthly bills on account of fuel price adjustment, the power minister added.

Regarding a significant increase in the power generation, he said that it has massively jumped owing to increase hydel generation from Tarbela and resumption of 1,100 MW from nuclear power plant K-2. Currently, hydel generation from Tarbela stood at 4500 MW, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik expressed confidence that the electricity price would start decreasing from October-November due to the effective policies of the coalition government.

Malik added that there would be a visible gradual reduction in the electricity price in the coming three-four months. Explaining the phenomenon of “rebasing”, the minister said it was the basic production cost of electricity that included the fuel rate, losses, and other expenses faced in transmitting power to consumers.

“There are two basic components of the rebasing (revised tariff]; which include production and transmission cost.”

As per the law, he said, the revision was a regular process, but the PTI government after February 2021 did not carry out the rebasing. “Non-rebasing does not mean that you [consumers) did not pay the price. Rebasing means to just make an announcement, as the current government has done today [instead of using fuel adjustment tool],” he said.

The petroleum minister said the previous government was in the practice of non-announcement of the rebasing but continued increasing the price on account of fuel adjustment and quarter tariff adjustment in electricity bills.

Answering a question, the petroleum minister said the country’s indigenous gas deposits were depleting at the rate of 10% annually, causing a shortage of the commodity, especially during the peak winter season.

On the network of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited alone, he said, around 780 Metric Million Cubic Feet per Day of gas was available against the average winter demand of 1,150 MMCFD of domestic consumers in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa only.

