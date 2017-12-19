Indus Water Cross Jeep Race-2017 from 23rd

Staff Reporter

The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and the Frontier 4×4 Club are jointly organising the 7th Indus Water Cross Challenge Jeep Race-2017 at Indus River near Swabi Interchange on Motorway M-1 point from December 23-24.

The event, which first phase would be held on December 23, is aimed at providing an opportunity of entertainment to the local people and highlighting the tourism potential in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to lure more tourists to the scenic spots of the province. All the racers would try their level best to cross the tough water track in the shortest possible time, but a few would be lucky enough to win the race. Rafting, kite flying, archery and rabab mangay music will be other features to entertain the locals, tourists and the participants According to organizers, over 150 jeep racers, including five women drivers, and 22 motorbike riders are participating in the spectacular race this year.

This was told a meeting held with Secretary Sports, Tourism, Museums, Archaeology, Culture and Youth Affairs Muhammad Tariq in the chair. TCKP Managing Director Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, General Manager (Admin & Properties) Sajjad Hameed, Events In-charge Hassina Shaukat, Frontier 4×4 Club President Babar Khan and other officials attended the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, the secretary said that the enthusiast drivers of 4×4 jeeps, including five women racers, from across the country would participate in the event.