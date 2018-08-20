Indus River runs in low flood with rising trend: FFC

Islamabad

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus is flowing in low flood at Guddu with rising trend while River Kabul is also in low flood at Warsak. According to daily FFC report on Sunday, all other main rivers are flowing normal. Actual river flows and reservoir elevations indicates that Tarbela and Mangla reservoirs are 1.50 feet & 72.00 feet below their respective maximum conservation levels of 1550.00 feet and 1242.00 feet.

Present combined live storage of three reservoirs is 8.826 MAF which is 64.51 % of the total live storage capacity of 13.681 MAF. According to FFD, Lahore, yesterday’s monsoon low over Eastern Rajasthan (India) has dissipated. Yesterday’s trough of westerly wave over Northeastern Afghanistan lies over Northern parts of the country. Seasonal low lies over Northwestern Balochistan.

Moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 5000 feet. Under the influence of current weather system, FFD, Lahore has predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain with moderate falls at isolated places over upper catchments of River Indus and Jehlum besides over Punjab (Rawalpindi & Gujranwala Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Bannu, Kohat & Peshawar Divisions) during the next 24 hours.

Isolated thunderstorm/ rain may also occur over Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, D.G Khan & Bahawalpur Divisions of Punjab and D.I. Khan Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alongwith upper catchments of Rivers Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej during the same period.—APP

