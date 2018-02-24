Indus Motor registers Rs7.36b after-tax profit

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Indus Motor has announced a surge of six percent and an after-tax profit of Rs7.36 billion during its half-yearly financial results for FY 2017-18.

The Half Yearly Board Meeting of Indus Motor Company Ltd. for FY 2017-18 was held on February 23, 2018. The combined sales of IMC CKD and CBU for the half year ended December 31, 2017, was 30,651 units, up 6 percent over 28,833 units for the same period last year. The company’s sales revenue increased to Rs63.3 billion from Rs51.4 billion for the same period last year with an after-tax profit of Rs7.36 billion, against Rs6.07 billion achieved in the same period last year.

The increase in revenues and profits is mainly due to improved turnover of both CKD and CBU vehicles against the same period last year, along with improvement in operational efficiencies and sales mix. An interim cash dividend of Rs32.5 per share was announced for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, as against same period last year of Rs25 per share.

The Chief Executive Officer of Indus Motor Company Ali Asghar Jamali said that demand for automobiles remained robust throughout the period, stemming from the favourable macroeconomic indicators, positive consumer sentiment and the availability of consumer credit.

Industry-wide sales of locally manufactured PCs/LCVs stood at 124,138 units during the first half of FY 2017-18, up 27 Ali Asghar Jamali from 97,533 units sold during the same period last year.