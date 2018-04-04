Indus Motor leads clean drive

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Indus Motor Company (IMC), keeping its tradition of being a responsible corporate citizen, has decided to lead a cleanliness drive of National Stadium after the 3rd T20 cricket match at the National Stadium, Karachi. “The purpose of this drive is not only to clean but also to create awareness about one of the genuine challenges of Karachi. This drive is in line with Toyota’s 5S philosophy which is a set of principles that require each employee to be more organized and keep his or her space clean. IMC wishes to share these principles with the citizens of Karachi so that more people can benefit by increasing their efficiency through these concepts,” said IMC spokesperson.