Indus Motor has invested over Rs4b to debottleneck production facility: Jamali

Continuity in policies is a must for sustained economic growth

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Indus Motor Company (IMC) has invested over Rs 4 billion to debottleneck its production facility and increase its capacity by 20% i.e. up to 75,000 units annually by second quarter of 2018, CEO Indus Motor Mr. Ali Jamali said.

Speaking at the “Annual Industry Workshop and Meet the Press” event, Jamali shared that Pakistan is all set to achieve close to 6% economic growth this year with per capita income expected to reach over US$ 1,700 – thanks to good governance and somewhat stable pro-growth policies pursued by government. Subject to the continuity in good policies along with realization of the fruits from some of the capital investments, Pakistan is all set to be amongst the top 20 economies of the world by 2030, he said.

Growing economy and per capita income will eventually increase the demand for automobiles which is set to cross the 500,000 mark by 2022. Industry is also gearing up to meet the growing demand with both existing and up to 6 new players investing heavily to meet the growing demand, he said. This is very positive news for the economy as it will boost economic activity and create more jobs for our young population. We procure Rs. 150 million worth of local parts every day from our local vendors which amounts to Rs 40 billion annually which is proof of high level of indigenization and local vendor development, he said.

According to him, IMC has enabled over 30 Technical Assistance Agreement with global auto part makers which has resulted in technology and knowledge transfer to Pakistan. Huge investments are also being made in local vendor industry to cater to the growing demand coming from both existing and new OEMs and aftermarket as well.

‘Our flagship brand Corolla is ranked 23rd among 170 countries, with highest sales in Asia pacific and 4th highest sales in World. Locally produced Corolla is equipped with best class quality and safety features and has recently received the NCAP 4 star rating. With recent investments of $40 mn in paint shop, our production capacity has reached to 75000 units annually,’ he added.

‘IMC is the staunch promoter of “Make in Pakistan” and we have a very strong commitment towards localization. 150 million locally produced parts are used by IMC every day with massive Rs. 40bn of annual purchases. For Corolla, we have achieved 64% localization,’ Jamaliu added.

He said that for IMC customers are the center of every activity. We have been fighting against menace of premiums for a longtime. Our recent breakthrough initiative of cancelling multiple booking orders has helped counter premiums. Thousands of Orders have been scrutinized for investors’ activity and numerous have been cancelled. We have been regularly running customer education campaign against premium.