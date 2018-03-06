Indus Motor Company wins UNGC Award

Staff Reporter

Karachi

United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) has granted the first prize of Business Sustainability Award 2017 to Indus Motor Company (IMC) in the category of Multinational Companies. The award has been given in recognition of the best practices adopted by the company by embracing Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and integrating the 10 principles of UNGC.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Ali Asghar Jamali, Chief Executive Officer, Indus Motor Company said, “We are delighted to receive this award which will motivate us to demonstrate enhanced leadership by advancing responsible corporate citizenship and remain committed to achieving our goals.

We will continue our efforts in furthering the principles of UN Global Compact within our organization and with our external partner.