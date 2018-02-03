Indus Motor company launches clean Karachi campaign

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Indus Motor Company (IMC) initiated a Clean-drive campaign across the city of Karachi in partnership with Society for “I Am Karachi” (IAK). Spread over four months, the drive aims not only to clean Karachi but to bring citizens together to foster a sense of civic responsibility, ownership and unity among the Karachiites for keeping their city clean and litter-free.

The drive was initiated of an opening ceremony from the Umair Memorial Football Ground in Steel Town which was attended by members of IMC, IAK, civil society, and the local community.

The spirit shared by IMC at the ceremony was one which goes beyond producing cars. IMC believes in playing a leading role in retaining the cities of Pakistan and partnering with local communities to make our cities better, cleaner and vibrant places to live.

Through this clean drive, IMC aims to share its Toyota philosophies that have made the company successful, with the local communities. One such concept is the 5S principles. These principles and concepts can be applied by citizens to every task that they do to become more efficient and deliver quality results while maintaining cleanliness and becoming more organized.

In his address, Feroz Khan, Executive Committee Member, Society for ‘I Am Karachi’, said the Society is a city-wide platform that aims to create a counter-narrative message of hope, pride and ownership against the current backdrop that is replete with extremism and despondency by uniting all groups belonging to Karachi and embracing the Toyota 5S principles to make a difference.

The campaign entails a series of awareness and mobilization sessions in which the organizers will visit different communities, towns, schools, colleges and vocational institutes to engage citizens in a meaningful way. These awareness sessions will help develop a sense of cooperation and ownership among the communities in promoting and maintaining cleanliness in their respective areas and in their neighbourhoods.