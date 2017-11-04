Indus highway, a death valley

Road accidents are undoubtedly the most frequent and, overall, the cause of the most damage. The reasons for this are the extremely dense road traffic and the relatively great freedom of movement given to drivers. Accidents involving heavy goods vehicles (especially coaches and lorries with trailers) occur too frequently despite caIls for responsible behaviour. The prevention of road accidents is also extremely important and will be ensured by strict laws, by technical and police controls, ongoing training for drivers (especially those involved in the transport of dangerous substances) and, if needed, by legal and administrative penalties for those responsible.

A few days ago a Sindh University Jamshoro student (Ahmed Ali Rather) lost life in a road accident. Another incident of similar nature also took life of a girl student of the same university a few months earlier.

New campus which was established in 1955 has a serious adversity that university gate meets with the Indus highway having single track and open for both ways traffic where heavy lorries and coaches run 24/7 without following traffic rules. Unfortunately since university has been established, government never felt the need to build a pedestrian bridge for the students to cross the road without risking their precious life. The intent behind writing this letter is to request the authorities concerned to please …….!

RIZWAN JALEEL

Hyderabad

