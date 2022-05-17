Indus dolphin important feature of eco-tourism

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has introduced the conservation of Indus dolphin as an important feature of eco-tourism.

The community has also been involved in this project. Managing Director of PTDC Aftabur Rehman Rana said while talking to WealthPK that with the combined efforts of the federal and provincial offices, Pakistan has formed its national tourism strategy for the years 2020 to 2030. It is a multi-segment task consisting of five major aspects i.e., cultural, religious, heritage, adventure and eco-tourism.

All these segments will be strengthened with the awareness about a responsible tourism. The rare dolphins of River Indus are becoming extinct and are in danger because of the domestic and industrial waste.

The sound of motor boats disturbs dolphins and they swim away. So, wooden boats rowed by wooden paddles are suggested to be used for viewing dolphins in Indus River. Not any wild or aqueous animal is ready for photo shot.