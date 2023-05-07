Indonesia’s premium home appliances set to make inroads in Pakistani market

Zubair Qureshi

The Embassy of Indonesia has facilitated business a visit by Modena—an Indonesian premium brand for home and kitchen appliances—to Lahore. During their maiden visit to Pakistan, Vice President of Modena Michael Jizhar held meetings with several potential partners and introduced the line of productions of Modena and offered his keen interest to invest in Pakistan with local partners here.

“Pakistan’s huge market provides a broad opportunity for Modena to introduce the most popular brand of Indonesia’s home appliances technology”, said Michael Jizhar. According to him Pakistan is growing rapidly in the home appliances industry and the industry has set an output value of $ 1.1 billion and it still has a big room for growth. Modena, which occupied 71 percent of the market in Indonesia, will suit the Pakistan market which shares a lot of similarities with Indonesia, by setting up a high quality and competitive price of products to fill the gap, added Michael.

Ambassador Tugio commended the Indonesian business giant’s decision to expand their global presence to South Asia by building investment with local partners in Pakistan, and underscored the importance of geo-economics Pakistan as gateway to the wider region in Central Asia and beyond. “As the two most populous Muslim countries, Indonesia and Pakistan share many communalities in cultural aspects especially similarities in some cuisines due to the preferences of using spices in cooking”, said the envoy.

Modena was founded in 1960, and became one of the most prominent producers of freestanding cookers in Italy. Nowadays Modena has spread its wings in many countries, including UAE and China, by providing profound and unique products, including the world’s strongest freezer and isothermal super alloy burner.