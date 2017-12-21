Indonesians business delegation lauds Punjab govt

Staff Reporter

Lahore

A high-profile Indonesian Business Delegation on Wednesday acknowledged Punjab government initiatives for ensuring investment-friendly environment.

Speaking here at Pakistan-Indonesia Business Forum arranged by Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), the Indonesian investors had shown keen interest to invest in Punjab.

The delegation led by Alwi Shihab, Special Envoy of Indonesian President for Middle East and OIC, is on a three-day visit to Punjab with an objective to establish and boost trade relations between the two countries. Top ten representatives from major sectors including construction, textiles, auto parts and food industry were part of this delegation.

At the forum, a presentation regarding Special Economic Zones, overall investment opportunities in Punjab, businesses, agriculture and tourism, was also given to the delegates. Indonesian delegation showed their immense interest in expanding their business with Pakistan.

On this occasion, PBIT Vice Chairman Khawaja Ahmed Hassan said that Indonesian investors’ visit would help explore new avenues for trade, investment and joint ventures in accomplishing the mutual target of sustainable economic development.