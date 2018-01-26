Indonesian President due today

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The President of Republic of Indonesia His Excellency Joko Widodo and First Lady Madam Iriana Widodo will pay a State visit to Pakistan on 26-27 January, 2018. President Widodo will be accompanied by Ministers and a large business delegation.

This will be the first visit of President Widodo to Pakistan. In 2012, President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono visited Pakistan to attend D-8 Summit. President Mamnoon Hussain participated in the Extraordinary Summit of OIC on Palestine and Al Quds Shareef in Jakarta in March 2016.

President Mamnoon Hussain will hold a State banquet for the visiting dignitary. President Widodo will also address a Joint Session of the Parliament.

President Widodo will hold talks with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on widening trade and economic relations between the two countries.

Foreign office spokesman said Pakistan and Indonesia enjoy close historical and cordial relations. Indonesia is the 8th largest trading partner of Pakistan and the largest trading partner in the ASEAN region. Pakistan’s bilateral trade with Indonesia stands around US$ 2.1 billion annually. Pakistan is one of the largest importers of Indonesian palm oil. Bilateral trade is expected to grow manifold with grant of duty free access to 20 tariff lines from Pakistan for export to Indonesia under the ambit of Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA).