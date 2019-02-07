Indonesian Islamic bank sees sector riding on wave of halal lifestyle

Jakarta

With demand for financial products conforming to Islamic principles soaring, Shariah banking in Indonesia is poised for a phase of rapid growth, according to the nation’s largest Islamic bank.

Shariah banking assets have broken out of the “5% market trap” that it was in for a long time thanks to a wave of halal lifestyle sweeping the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, said Toni Eko Boy Subari, president director of PT Bank Syariah Mandiri. The lender expects its financing to expand 11% to 12% this year, a second straight year of double-digit growth, he said.

Even with Muslims making up almost 90% of Indonesia’s 265 million population, Shariah financial products have struggled to gain much ground as conventional banks dominated the financial industry. That may be about to change as the government and central bank drive the promotion of Shariah banking and other financial instruments among the followers of Islam.

“Previously, not many people knew what Islamic banking is, what the products are and what they can offer,” said Subari, whose bank is the country’s largest Islamic lender with more than 20% market share. “Various promotional Islamic activities have worked in our favour.”

Indonesia’s 182 Islamic banks and 20 Shariah business units had a combined 451.2 trillion rupiah (RM132.5 billion) of assets at the end of November, or about 5.7% of the total of the banking industry, data from the Financial Services Authority show. —Bloomberg

