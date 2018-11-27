Indonesian investors keen to establish industry in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Karachi

A high level diplomatic and business delegation of Indonesia called on Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) on Tuesday. President KATI Danish Khan, Sneior Vice President Faraz-ur-Rehman, Head of KATI’s Standing Committee on diplomatic affairs Masood Naqi, Vice President Maheen Salman and Director TDAP Gulzar Firoz welcomed the delegation led by Head of Delegates of Indonesia to Pakistan Ambassador Raudin Anwar at KATI.

Raudin Anwar told that Indonesia would export LNG to Pakistan and willing to invest in energy sector. He said that many Indonesian investors are willing to establish industry for Palm oil derivative product in Pakistan. He referred that both countries had agreed to expend bilateral trade volume up to 90 million USD in upcoming decade. He further added that Fruit, seafood and tourism were the sectors having much potential to expend trade between the two countries. He noted that Pakistan and Indonesia shares many industrial grounds so we can offer technological assistance to industry and training to manpower of Pakistan.

President KATI Danish Khan briefed the delegation regarding Korangi Industrial area and urged to strengthen B2B and people to people contact of the both countries. He said that for a favorable trade balance for the both countries, there are many areas of trade and industries yet to be explored.

Mr. Danish especially mentioned the leather sector and shoe making industry. Head of KATI’s standing committee Masood Naqi said that Indonesia is a potential market for value added seafood products and finished products of Pakistan. He urged that to expend trade relation list of goods and duty tariffs should be shared in details. Economic Affairs Consul of Indonesian consulate at Karachi Natalia Hardiyati Soeharso was also present in the meeting.

