Indonesian FM, German envoy call on Pakistan Army chief

RAWALPINDI – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Lestari Priansari Marsudi and Special Representative of Germany for Afghanistan and Pakistan Jasper Wieck called on chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed on Saturday.

The foreign dignitaries are among the people visiting Pakistan to attend the Extra-Ordinary Session of the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad tomorrow (Dec 19).

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, enhanced defence and security cooperation, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan and collaboration / partnership in Humanitarian measures were discussed.

Gen Bajwa stressed upon the urgency for swiftly devising an institutional mechanism for channeling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe.

He emphasized that peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute is essential for stability in South Asia.

COAS also reiterated that Pakistan wants cordial ties with all its neighbours in pursuit of regional peace and prosperity.

The visiting dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and pledged to play her part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.