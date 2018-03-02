Indonesian ex-terrorists apologize to victims

Jakarta

Former militants had a rare chance to meet survivors and families of those who died in terror attacks and apologize to them in the first-ever reconciliation meeting in Indonesia designed to counter radicalism.

Toni Togar, a former terrorist convicted for recruiting the suicide bomber who attacked the Marriott Hotel in Jakarta in 2003 and for supplying the bomb, said the meeting was useful for him and fellow former inmates because they could see the results of their actions.

“I could feel their sorrow over their sufferings and the loss of their loved ones. As one of those involved, I feel that I have to apologize personally and on behalf of my group, because they were collateral victims and not our main target,” Toni told Arab News.