Indonesian envoy vows to fight common challenges

Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Adam Mulawarman Tugio on Friday said that the bilateral relations in the field of agriculture, academia, and industry would be further strengthened to get benefit from each other experiences and fight the common challenges.

He was talking to Deans and Directors meeting of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad and addressing a seminar in connection with women Day at UAF that was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer.

The ambassador was of the view that Indonesia was exporting palm oil to Pakistan. He said that palm oil production was important to economy of Indonesia as the country is one of the biggest producer.

He added that it had mapped out a plan for initiating value added food chain in Pakistani and would establish noodle factory in Faisalabad.

Talking about academia ties, he said that they would open up new avenue of the academia exchange including bilateral seminar, conferences among UAF and his country educational institutes particular in agriculture, livestock and animal sciences.

Besides, he also urged the students and faculty to apply for KNS fully funded scholarship 2021 to study in Indonesia. He said that there are many similarities in the culture of the both countries.