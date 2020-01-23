Indonesian envoy announces scholarships for VU students, staffers

Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan H.E. Iwan Suyudhie Amri visited Virtual University of Pakistan, MA Jinnah Campus (Head Office), Lahore, on Thursday.

He was received by Director ICT Ehsen Zafar Puri, along with Registrar Mohsin Javed, Academics Advisor Abdul Majid, Marketing GM Ms Rubina Ali, Marketing Advisor Suleman Khan, ORIC Director Dr Arshad Hussain Hashmi, principal officers of Virtual University and Project Director Digiskills Dr Zafar Alvi.

Dr Arshad Hussain Hashmi delivered opening address. He gave special welcome remarks to Iwan Suyudhie Amri for taking time and visiting Virtual University.

Iwan Suyudhie Amri delivered his session at the ceremony and made announcement of special scholarships for VU students and staff members. The scholarship will cover tuition fee, living expense, air fare and medical expenses. He showed keen interest in developing long-standing cooperation in various sectors of education. He praised the set up of Virtual University and its mode of education.

Ms Asma Safdar shared her experience studying at University in Indonesia. She shared experience about study, lifestyle, culture, hospitality and benefits of availing scholarships at different universities of Indonesia. Her session helped participants better understand about the study programmes and scholarship opportunities.

Abdul Majid delivered the closing remarks at the ceremony. Deny Tri Basuki, also joined the session and answered the questions of the participants.

Baber Ali briefed the guests about the Virtual University’s Television Network during the visit of guests to TV Department. The honourable guest visited various departments of VU and took keen interest in learning practices and mode of education.–PR