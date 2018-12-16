Indonesian embassy organizes Culinary workshop

Staff Reporter

Indonesian Embassy in collaboration with COTHM Islamabad organized a lively Culinary Workshop that brought an exclusive stirring Indonesian Culinary experience to learn and enjoy scrumptious, signature and authentic Indonesian food recipes. Welcoming the participants, Indonesian Ambassador Iwan S. Amri said that the workshop was essentially built around at familiarizing the participants with the Indonesian culture and cuisine. He said that the food tells you a lot about the history, traditions, climate, culture and the evolution of the communities, nations and the regions. He informed the participants that Indonesian cuisine was diverse, encompassing influences from more than 6,000 inhabited islands of the world’s largest Indonesian archipelago of sprawling 18000 islands. There was such a rich variety in the Indonesian cuisine that one should sample specialties in each area, he added.

Among the most common in Indonesia nationwide “Sate” (Skewered Grilled Meat with peanut sauce), and “Nasi Goreng” which is famous Indonesian fried rice recipes were taught at the workshop. The two signature food recipes are from those 30 Indonesian indigenous recipes that have topped in the recent international polls.

Indonesian cuisine is diverse, encompassing influences from more than 6,000 inhabited islands of the world’s largest Indonesian archipelago of sprawling 18000 islands. Steamed rice is the common staple, traditionally accompanied by vegetables, soup and meat to provide flavor and nutrition.

Share on: WhatsApp