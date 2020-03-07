Indonesia to host Taliban

OBSERVER REPORT

JAKARTA Indonesia is set to host Taliban representatives at a religious scholars’ conference in support of the Afghan peace process after Eid Al-Fitr celebrations in May. “We are planning to (host the conference), everything is in process,” Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told Arab News, adding that the conference sought to strengthen the role of religious scholars for a sustainable peace in Afghanistan. “We were with the Indonesian Ulema Council in Doha two weeks ago to discuss the preparations.” The conference is expected to attract 20 representatives from Afghanistan and 20 from the host country. The first such summit was held in Bogor, West Java, in May 2018. It was a trilateral meeting with representatives from Pakistan, but the Taliban was not present.