Indonesia seminar and exhibition

Salahuddin Haider

Indonesian Consul General Topok announced at a press conference in Karachi on Monday that a day-long seminar on import of palm oil to Pakistan will be held, followed by an exhibition on Sept 6, He said Pakistan imports 63 percent of its palm oil from Indonesia. a number of prominent palm oil traders, exporters, and eminent leaders in the business are coming from his country speak during the seminar, similarly Pakistani experts too will be speakers. he said his country will hold an expo conference in October this yearn a place near Jakarta to highlight its industrial and investment potentials.

The seminar will open golden opportunity for joint investment with Pakistanis in palm oil business, especially in Gwadar port.

