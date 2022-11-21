Indonesia Hit with Deadly 5.6 Magnitude Earthquake

JAKARTA, Nov 21 (Pakistan Observer) – More than 20 people died after a deadly 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit West Java province in Indonesia, on Monday.

Updates on Indonesia Earthquake:

According to a Reuters correspondent, Herman Suherman, a state official from Cianjur, the village in West Java where the epicenter of the quake was located, told news channel MetroTV that up to 20 people had died and 300 more were injured.

“This report is from only one hospital, there are four more hospitals in Cianjur,” he said, adding that it was possible the death and injury toll could rise.

According to the national disaster agency, 14 people died.

The meteorology and geophysics service (BMKG) reported that the earthquake on Monday impacted Cianjur, which is located approximately 75 kilometers southeast of Jakarta, at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), adding that there was no threat of a tsunami.

As officials continued to determine the entire extent of the damage, the national disaster service stated in a statement that many residences and an Islamic boarding school in the region had been damaged.

In Cianjur, footage from Metro TV showed some buildings nearly completely destroyed to rubble with terrified locals huddling outside.

Muchlis, who was in Cianjur when the earthquake struck, reported feeling “a massive shaking” and discovering damage to the walls and ceiling of his office building.

I was absolutely stunned. I was afraid there might be another earthquake, Muchlis told Metro TV, adding that when people fled their homes, some were dizzy and vomited.

25 aftershocks had been noted in the two hours following the earthquake, according to BMKG.

Some employees in Jakarta’s central business district escaped their workplaces, while others said they felt the buildings tremble and saw furniture shift, according to witnesses who spoke to Reuters.

The so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire,” where various plates of the earth’s crust collide and produce plenty of earthquakes and volcanoes, crosses Indonesia.

