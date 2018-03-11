Indonesia caps domestic coal price for power stations

Jakarta

Indonesia has capped the price of domestic coal for power stations at $70 per tonne for two years, in new rules issued this week, a government spokesman said yesterday.

The Southeast Asian nation is the world’s biggest exporter of the dirty fuel and the rules could hit miners currently enjoying coal prices at their highest level in five years.

With elections looming in 2019, the government plans to keep electricity tariffs unchanged this year and next, and the cap on thermal coal for power is intended to shield state-owned utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) from price fluctuations.

“The (maximum) price of coal… for power stations is $70, fixed,” energy ministry spokesman Agung Pribadi told reporters yesterday at a news conference on the step and other new rules.

That price is based on coal with a calorific value of 6,322 kilocalories, the same specification as in the Indonesian Coal Benchmark Price (HBA).

The rule will be applied retroactively to January 1, 2018, and will be reviewed in December, 2019.

Where the HBA drops below $70 per tonne, the domestic thermal coal price for power stations will revert to HBA, Pribadi said.

The monthly Indonesian Coal Benchmark Price (HBA) was set last week at $101.86 per tonne for the month of March, its highest since May, 2012.

The new rule allows coal miners supplying PLN to apply for an increase to their approved production quota for the year of up to 10%.

“Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan emphasises this setting of coal prices for power stations is so that electricity rates can be maintained, to protect people’s purchasing power and competitive industries,” Pribadi said.

The rules are expected to generate savings of 18tn rupiah ($1.31bn) for PLN if the HBA stays above $100 this year, PLN Strategic Procurement Director Supangkat Iwan Santoso told reporters.Under the new rules, PLN, which uses coal with a calorific value of between 4,200 and 4,500 kcal, will pay around $37 per tonne for coal while the HBA remains above $70, Santoso said.—Agencies