Indo-US extremist approach towards Kashmir

Shahid Murad

SINCE partition, India has been portraying herself as one of the biggest democracy and secular republic. On-ground facts had always betrayed the Indian claims of religious affinity on the part of the state. With Bhartya Janata Party coming into power, even the superficial secularist slogans have been shown the exit door. BJP’s Hindutva campaign have come to fruition during the elections in five Indian states namely Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Uttarkhand, where anti-Muslim/Pakistan fiery speeches/narratives have helped Modi make government in four out of five states defeating secular politics of Congress and Aam Aadmi Party. Despite having significant numerical strength, not a single Muslim candidate was given ticket by BJP. It has now become very clear that under PM Modi and BJP, India has lost its legitimacy to present itself to the world as a secular state. Its a harsh reality that no Muslim political party or candidate could make it to the Indian assembly of the five states owing to anti-Muslim sentiments developed by BJP during the election campaign. Minorities in India in general and Muslims in particular have been communally side-lined and politically de-capacitated. India under the influence of RSS and BJP have turned into a fundamentalist Hindu state, all set to threaten peace in and around India.

With all the politics of hatred and anti Muslim fervor in India, the Modi government has not stopped there, they have also resorted to further deteriorate the situation at the Line of Control with Pakistan. India in recent past had deployed the US-made spy drones ‘Predator’ in Poonch and Rajouri sectors. The Indian move is aimed at keeping Pakistan consistently tense and engaged by carrying out aerial photography, monitoring and reconnaissance activities over both sides of the border. India would execute ‘hot-pursuit’ doctrine in and around Pakistan. India would enjoy complete American support in her future military enterprises. Deployment of drones on LOC by India would invariably increase the risk of a conflagration with Pakistan and destabilizing region’s overall strategic balance. The Indian move is aimed at diverting the world attention from Indian atrocities being perpetrated against Kashmiris and ongoing popular and indigenous uprising in the IOK.

Unprecedented increase in Indian defence budget clearly exposes her nefarious designs of terrorizing Pakistan and establishing hegemony in the region. Indian media, intelligence and military officials continue to accuse Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism and terrorist organizations. In cahoots with the US, Western media and Indian lobbyist in the US, India often launches onslaught of their propaganda series contending that JuD and JeM were having the backing of the Pakistan to carry out acts of terror and proxy war against India. Experts believe that the earlier visit of PM Modi to the US and his joint statement with President Trump equating Kashmiri freedom movement with terrorism and blaming Pakistan for fanning the unrest in IOK have created more strategic challenges for Pakistan in the region. Whereas, the ongoing Uprising in IOK is indigenous and is a natural result of continuous negation of the rightful Kashmiri demand of Plebiscite and relentless atrocities of Indian Army against Kashmiris in IOK. Experts believe that India is pursuing her longstanding regional superpower status while criminally ignoring the sufferings of her exceedingly poor and deprived general public.

The rising Indo-US defence ties have raised legitimate concerns for Pakistan as America has now been directly alleging Pakistan for abetting terrorism and giving shelter to militants. On the other hand America is fairly vocal about giving India some significant strategic role in matters pertaining to Afghanistan. The apparent anti-terror partnership between India and US is practically aimed at giving legitimacy to India’s irrelevant presence in Afghanistan. Under the guise of restructuring and development of war-torn Afghanistan, India under US auspices would freely employ all its terror-agendas so as to create instability in Pakistan through sabotage and proxies.

Under Indian influence, the US has started to completely disregard its long-time strategic partnership with Pakistan and the huge men and material sacrifices the country has made so far and continue to do so in war-on-terror. To please India, the US has also chided Pakistan for its being in the China camp, besides promoting the impression that an empowered India would better safeguard the US interest in South Asia .

—Email