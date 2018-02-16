Indo-US alliance seeking to destabilize Pakistan

Jawayria Malik

IN January 2018, the US suspended about USD 2 billion in security assistance to Pakistan on pretext of failing to crack down on terrorists on its soil. Of late, a few US lawmakers have also backed President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend security assistance to the country stating that Pakistan continues to give a pass to extremists who seek to destabilise Afghanistan or attack India. “For years now, US expenditures for Pakistan have decreased as it becomes more and more evident that the priorities of the two countries are just not in alignment. Over the last six months, the administration has taken steps to sharply accelerate this trend,” Congressman Ted Yoho said while chairing a meeting of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Asia and the Pacific subcommittee.

Other lawmakers who joined Yoho in slamming Pakistan also included congressman Dana Rohrabacher notoriously known for Pakistan bashing. He said Trump by suspending security assistance has sent “a long, overdue message” to the clique that rules the day in Pakistan. “The clique that is ruling in Pakistan is a clique of Punjabis, rule with an iron fist. They are terrorists to their own people and they are corrupt.”

Congressman Brad Sherman said in Pakistan the military appears to have the upper hand. “It influences or controls Pakistani foreign policy, especially vis-a-vis Afghanistan and India and also seems to play an outsized role even on domestic policy.” Similarly, Congressman Steven Chabot said America’s relationship with Pakistan continued to be marked with frustration.

On the other hand, New Delhi is also obsessed to get Pakistan declared a terror sponsoring state and as an extension of this policy India is trying very bit to sell its narrative blaming Hafiz Muhammad Saeed as a terrorist. Ironically, India has been successful to an extent to sell its narrative among the west through its lobbies. Voices by India along with its western mates keep echoing to pressurize Pakistan for taking action against Hafiz Saeed. There have been persistent efforts to create a perception among international community that Hafiz Saeed’s Jamaat-ud-Da’awa (JuD) is Pakistan’s strategic asset.

As a matter of fact, there is zero tolerance for militants and terrorist safe-havens in Pakistan. This fact is evident from our security forces resolve and successes in the war on terror. Pakistan armed forces contributions in this regard are unparalleled and exemplary. No one other than Pakistan itself recognizes militants and act against them in the best possible ways that operate on its soil and so is the case with Hafiz Muhammad Saeed. Pakistan candidly started investigations against Hafiz Saeed and its organizations under international regimes.

Pakistan showed its complete willingness and intent to cooperate with India on this issue as well and ordered judicial probe. The courts in Pakistan, under their constitutional duty, are determined to uphold rule of law without external pressure from any state institution. Several arrests were made in connection with the Mumbai attacks and Hafiz Saeed was put under arrest vide Section 11-EEE (1) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, as per UN Security Council Resolution 1267.Three judges bench ordered his release in November 2017 after 10 months of house arrest as no evidence against him or his political party and welfare organization could be found after hectic investigations.

Another important aspect in Hafiz Saeed’s case is his status of terrorist and head money or bounty by the U.S. And the open reality is that he is not an unknown figure nor he is hiding; rather he interacts with media and holds processions publicly. Moreover, the U.S. reward for justice programme only suspects Hafiz Saeed as terrorist and not declare him to be the one. The programme in fact asks masses to help bring a proof or tip against him in order to prove him a terrorist. In a significant development earlier this year, the U.S. excluded Lashkar-e-Taiba from organizations on which Pakistan was asked to take action under the U.S. National Defence Authorization Act 2018. One of his outfit, the Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) has its offices all over Pakistan and is patently a charity organization working for poor and vulnerable segments of the society that are victims of disasters and conflict. Despite above, the Ministry of Interior had placed FIF on the watch list as per UNSC 1267 Sanctions which figured out to be a welfare society based on welfare and peaceful agendas.

Amid this scenario, Indo-US propaganda gimmicks against Pakistan must be weighed in the light of facts and figure. Anti-Pakistan propaganda either by India or West on the pretext of terrorism has no solid proof. It must also be understood that unnecessarily rising ties between India and the US will create a power imbalance in the region. In the larger interest of the region, the Trump administration needs to adopt a balanced approach towards South Asia and avoid coercing Pakistan on the whims and impulses of India.