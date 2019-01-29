Indo-Pak talks

Apropos to a recent report of Hindustan Times in which it claims that that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had approached Indian COAS for talks and that both had served together in Congo. Reality of the matter is that the story is factually incorrect. Major General Asif Ghafoor, DG ISPR, rejected the Indian newspaper’s report by saying, “The COAS has neither approached Indian COAS nor has served with him in Congo,” adding that the decision for talks is [the] prerogative of both the governments.

It is important to mention that talks between the nuclear-armed neighbours have been stalled since 2016. There can certainly be a new chapter in Indo-Pak relationship if the Indian leadership gets over its ingrained minds and shows the will to improve her relationship with Pakistan. There is a well established lobby in India which thrives on the theme of Indo-Pak animosity and is a big hurdle in normalization of relations between the two countries.

AFIA AMBREEN

Rawalpindi

