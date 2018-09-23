Indo-Pak relations should be based on equality: Khaqan

Staff Reporter

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday said that the relations between India and Pakistan should be based on equality.

Former PM condemned the strategies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, regarding resumption of talks between two neighbouring countries to maintain peace in the region.

In a statement, Shahid Khaqan Abasi said that when Nawaz Sharif was Prime Minister, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Pakistan himself.

But PTI government couldn’t maintain the status, he added.

It is pertinent here to mention that on September 20, Indian PM Narendra Modi had accepted PM Imran Khan’s suggestion for a meeting between the two foreign ministers on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

But Indian government denied the meeting later amid media propaganda and criticism over Modi’s decision.

Afterwards, Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat had threatened to take limited military action against Pakistan Army saying it is time to give it back to them in the same leaving aside the kind of barbarism they had resorted to.

In a response, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major Gen Asif Ghafoor had stated that Indian army has been indulged in their country’s politics in the wake of corruption scandals whereas he vehemently warned Indian civilian and military’s top brass against putting burden of their domestic issues on ‘Pakistan’s shoulders’.

DG ISPR had also tweeted saying that “Pakistan is ready to respond to any external aggression.

Responding to a statement of Indian Army Chief, he said #Pakistan is a nuclear power and our desire for peace should not be misconstrued as our weakness.”

