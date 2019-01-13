Indo-Pak peace vital for coming generations: Aleem

Salim Ahmed

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has said that it is need of 21st century that relations with neighboring countries be promoted on bilateral basis and peace & prosperity should be the priority for the next generation. He added that no country can afford war and poverty for their masses and Prime Minister Imran Khan very after coming in power had made it clear to India that how long term relations can be promoted between both countries being realistic with the confronting issues.

Abdul Aleem Khan expressed these views while talking here at Qaddafi Stadium on the eve of Kabadi Takra final match where he attended as chief guest. Minister Sports Rai Taimur Bhatti welcomed Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and introduced both the kabadi teams. Abdul Aleem Khans said that apart from cricket and kabadi all the sports should be played with neighboring countries and especially Pakistani people are always enthusiastic to compete with India. He said that Pakistan especially Punjab Sport Department has taken big initiative to hold three country Kabadi Takra and now this practice should be carried on.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that kabadi is the traditional sports of this are and people of Punjab have great interest in it. He said that Lahories have fully participated to see this match and they once again proved their deep interest in competitions with India. Senior Minister said that indeed Pakistani has played better performance and achieved first position in three countries but irrespective of win or defeat young generation should come forward and take part in sports activities which are vital for their physical and mental health. Abdul Aleem Khan said that present government has taken a number of initiatives for the promotion of sports and especially in Punjab, Sports has been included in the 100 Days’ priority of the provincial government. Senior Minister indicated that practical steps will be taken in the coming years for providing maximum facilities to the youngsters in all the districts of Punjab so that more and more potential could be brought forwarded and new generation could perform their abilities at national and international level. Abdul Aleem Khan said that in all main sports Pakistani stars brought always good name for Pakistan and Imran Khan is the living example of it.

On this occasion, citizens of Lahore expressed full enthusiasm and a large number of citizens were present in stadium. Senior Minister Punjab along with Sports Minister went in the ground and they were introduced with both the teams. Kids in traditional dressed presented bouquet to the chief guest Abdul Aleem Khan. Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and Members of Punjab Assembly were also present. Abdul Aleem Khan congratulated Pakistani Kabadi Team on winning 3 Country Title and wished all the best wishes.

Share on: WhatsApp