Indo-Pak nuclear show down?

Akbar Jan Marwat

THE danger of a Pak-India Military conflict leading to a nuclear show down is a very real one. Preventing such a nuclear conflict should be the top most priority of not only Pakistan and India but also an integral part of any global security strategy for the region. Dr. Kissinger was spot on when he said a few years ago, that: “Nuclear Weapons are most likely to be used in a Pakistan-India war.” To fully appreciate the gravity and peril of the nuclear war between the two neighbours, it would be educating to examine the previous nuclear close calls between the two nations. Similarly it would be illustrative to examine the ground realities, which could act as a catalyst, in bringing planned, or accidental nuclear Armageddon to the region.

After the debacle of East Pakistan, when India conducted its first nuclear test in 1974 in Pokhran, Pakistan went into paranoid frenzy to acquire nuclear capability of its own. The then Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto said: “ Pakistan will become a nuclear power even if our people have to eat grass”. The first known nuclear flash point between Pakistan and India reportedly took place in 1987, when India was conducting its brass-tacks military exercises. Through theses exercises India blatantly threatened Pakistan’s security. It was only after President Gen Zia ul Haq sent a message to Rajiv Gandhi, that Pakistan’s newly acquired F16’s could strike India’s nuclear installations that India backed off.

In the 90’s Pak-India tension grew as Kashmiri freedom struggle intensified. US satellites were said to have detected images of suspected nuclear warheads being loaded onto F-16’s in Pakistan. The then US CIA Director rushed to the region to defuse the crises. It was after India’s nuclear tests of May 1998, and the boastful talk of India’s leaders, implying that India’s acquisition of nuclear weapons had changed the Power equation, that Pakistan was forced to conduct its own nuclear tests. These nuclear explosions by Pakistan had become imperative to remove ambiguity and thus preventing India from any misadventure against Pakistan. A confrontation between India and Pakistan was narrowly prevented when a night before Pakistan’s nuclear tests an aircraft moving up India’s Western coast was detected. This plane which looked like US F-15, created suspicion of Indo-Israeli collaboration to prevent Pakistan from conducting its tests. As a result, emergency warnings were sent to India; Israel; and the US; luckily the alarm proved to be a false one, but it highlighted the fact that, a full-fledged nuclear showdown could be triggered by a small miscalculation, or mistake.

In the aftermath of Kargil war, President Clinton had described Kashmir as the world’s primary nuclear flash point. The situation today is the same if not worse. Today India and Pakistan are involved in complex confrontation on many fronts, which could easily end up in a war that could convert into a nuclear conflict. The situation today is even more fraught, with the Hindu supremacist BJP coming to Power in India. Premier Modi’s anti-Muslim and anti-Pakistan rhetoric further increases the chances of a conflict between the two nuclear neighbours. The resurgence of the indigenous Kashmir freedom struggle is also likely to increase tensions between the two countries. In face of brutal tactics by Indian forces, the Kashmiri freedom fighters are likely to attack Indian targets. It is inevitable that India will blame Pakistan and Pro-Pakistan militant groups, thus precipitously raising the chances of conflict between India and Pakistan.

India’s threat of surgical strike against Pakistan in response to “terrorist attacks” allegedly across the border, can initiate a full-fledged conflict, leading to the use of nuclear weapons. Absurd Indian military doctrines like “Cold Start” which contemplates a massive surprise attack on Pakistan: and equally fool-hardy Pakistani doctrine of ‘full-spectrum nuclear deterrence’ which implies the use of short-range nuclear missiles against attacking Indian forces, could cause a full blown nuclear showdown between the two countries.

In the past the US has played an important role in defusing nuclear tension in the region. But today the US can hardly be considered an honest broker. The National Security Strategy of the US blames cross border terrorism for violence in Kashmir. The US has in fact become a strategic partner of India.

Under these circumstances, Pakistan can look for alternative diplomatic solutions to prevent a spiral into a nuclear war. Major world and regional powers like: US; Russia; China and the European Union can be persuaded to play a role. This ensemble can also play a role in the just resolution of Kashmir issue, the major bone of contention between the two nations. The United Nations can also be petitioned to play a role in preventing a great nuclear catastrophe in the region. The leaders of two nations must behave maturely and strive to save a big chunk of humanity from a nuclear holocaust.

—The writer is author, senior journalist and entrepreneur based in Islamabad.