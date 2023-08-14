WAGAH – Pakistani and Indian armed forces exchanged sweets and compliments along different borders on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day on Monday.

In an exchange of traditional pleasantries, the armed forces of the arch-rival presented sweets and expressed good wishes for each other on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day. At the Wagah-Attari border, sweets were exchanged between the local commanders of Pakistan Rangers Punjab and Border Security Force (BSF) India.

Similarly, the border forces of the two countries expressed friendship and goodwill with each other at the Ganda Singhwala border in Kasur and other border regions.

Ties between Asian nations are strained since New Delhi revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir, but it is a good move for both nations to show goodwill to each other at each other’s celebrations.

The tradition to exchange sweets is a confidence-building measure and an attempt to establish peace between the nuclear-armed neighbours.