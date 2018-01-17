Indo-Israel nexus

INDIA and Israel on Monday signed nine agreements, including in the areas of cyber security and defence, following delegation-level talks headed by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu in Delhi. This meeting between the two extremist leaders definitely has come at a time when situation both in the Middle East and occupied Kashmir is boiling up to dangerous levels. Though it is the discretion of two countries to enter into any bilateral agreement or arrangement but given the track record of both the countries of killing and persecuting hundreds of thousands of Muslims, the growing Israeli-Indian partnership undoubtedly raises many eyebrows and analysts are rightly describing it as a threat to regional peace and security. Someone rightly called talks between Modi-Netanyahu ‘a meeting of similar minds’.

A concern on this growing nexus and covert collaboration is not uncalled for. In fact Israel is a major weapons supplier to India, selling it an average of $1 billion of military equipment each year. In April last year, the two countries signed a military deal worth nearly $2 billion that includes the supply of medium-range surface-to-air missiles, launchers and communications technology. According to latest reports, the Indian side is all set to purchase as many as eight thousand Spike anti-tank guided missiles from Israel. The $500m worth missile purchase deal was finalised just before the Israeli PM’s visit to India. Spike missiles are widely used by the Israeli Defence Forces and are precision guided missiles that can be fired from various land, air and sea platforms, up to 30 kilometres away from a target. India and Israel are also working on the long-range surface-to-air missile (LRSAM) project which is been co-developed for the Indian and the Israeli navies. While our authorities concerned definitely would have been monitoring the situation very closely, it is time for us to engage deeply both with Iran and China to counter the threats posed by Indo-Israel nexus. Both the countries are extremely anti-Muslims while India in pursuit of its regional supremacy also considers China as its biggest rival. So it is in the interest of China, Pakistan and Iran and also Russia to enhance cooperation in different sectors and build a strong coalition that counters the designs of those who seek regional hegemony through conceit and deception.

