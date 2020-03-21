Individual responsibility will lead to national success: COAS

Directs Army to speed up help to civil administration

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has instructed Pakistan Army to accelerate efforts to support the civil administration in its fight against coronavirus, says a statement issued by ISPR on Saturday.

Pakistan Army is once again in the forefront of fighting a national challenge, with army institutions and doctors fully assisting the civil administration and utilizing all resources at their disposal to effectively combat coronavirus outbreak.

The Army Chief stressed that every individual protective step is important to meet this challenge. He said they have to become a responsible citizen so that the collective efforts at the government and institutions level are made successful.

He said responsibility rests with every Pakistani to fully comply with the instructions of the government and the health ministry regarding coronavirus. This, he said, will lead to the success of national efforts.

Following a meeting of the National Security Committee, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa instructed all the formations of Pakistan Army to reach out to the civil administration even at district and tehsil levels in their respective domains to control the crisis. While scientists under the supervision of Pakistan Army are busy researching and manufacturing personal protection equipment, such as facemasks and hand sanitisers, a ‘medical plan of action’ has been compiled under the supervision of the surgeon general of Pakistan Army to support government efforts to fight the disease.

COAS Bajwa said that it was an obligation of every Pakistani to act in accordance with the directives issued by the ministry of health and the government.

He also said that the country’s security establishment sees the protection of the country and its people as a sacred duty and it will

perform it to the best of their abilities in these times of global crisis.

The Army Chief also underscored the need for mutual understanding and partnerships amongst the state institutes to tackle the dangerous threat of coronavirus.

He added that no danger can shake the resolve of a responsible and determined nation, pointing to China as an example. “Pakistan Army as a part of the national effort will also be responsible. We, the Pakistan Army, believe it is our duty to protect the nation,” Gen Bajwa added. Referring to China’s response to tackling the virus, the army chief said, “Nothing can defeat a responsible and determined nation”.”