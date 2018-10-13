Indiscriminate anti-encroachment campaign underway in Punjab: Sarwar

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has launched an indiscriminate anti-encroachment campaign across the Punjab.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ programme at Town Hall here, he said that strict action was being taken against encroachers without considering their political affiliation.

He said that Clean and Green Pakistan programme was not related to a single political party, but a collective programme of the people of Pakistan and all political parties of the country.

The governor said that the PTI government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would make Pakistan clean and green.

Regarding media for being the most effective forum in creating positive image of the country, Ch Sarwar said that the media should provide maximum coverage to highlight and promote the development measures, taken by the government for welfare of people.

He also appealed to the media to highlight Prime Minister’s Clean and Green Pakistan campaign.

Earlier, the governor launched the campaign by planting a sapling and taking part in cleaning of the Town Hall.

Addressing students, the governor urged them to spearhead the movement as they hold the key to the future of Pakistan and said that 10 billion trees would be planted across the country within the next five years to reduce the effects of climate change. He said that water treatment plants would also be set up at rivers in the coming years to purify the water.

He also stressed the need for collective efforts to make Clean and Green Pakistan campaign a success and bring about improvement, development and progress in the country.

Punjab Chief Secretary Yusuf Naseem Khokhar, Lahore Mayor Mubashir Javed, wife of Punjab governor Parveen Sarwar, Secretary Local Government, students from Lady Maclagan School and others were present.

Share on: WhatsApp