Indiscriminate accountability to be ensured to root out corruption

Lahore

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that to root out corruption from the country, the government will ensure indiscriminate accountability.

He stated this while speaking during a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Additional Secretary General Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhry in Lahore on Tuesday.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that the government would eradicate corruption, injustice and oppression from society and ensure transparency and merit. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was aware of the challenges faced by the country and he was taking steps on emergency basis to resolve them.—INP

