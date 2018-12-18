Indirect taxes impact economy

Taxes are considered the vital revenue in the state for fulfilling the expenditure or needs of the public. Both direct or indirect taxes are vital to encourage financial growth, increase employment and economic stability. While in the developing countries indirect plays a major role while direct taxes have restricted scope. The major source of GDP in the developing countries is the indirect taxes. A well-focused system of taxation entails the blend of both the direct & indirect taxes in different magnitudes. This article focuses on the impact of indirect taxes on the Pak economy as it helps increase the GDP but by this it also affects the certain factors due to which the economy of Pakistan gets disturbed.

The FBR collects both direct and indirect taxes while only 0.57% of people pay direct taxes. Pakistan’s 63% GDP depends on the indirect taxes while 33% depends on the direct tax collection but to increase the growth of economy the government must increase the amount of direct taxes. The one percent increase in the indirect tax tends to decrease the 1.68% of the economy of Pakistan.

Indirect tax boosts exports and limits imports. Normally, developing and even the developed countries do not impose tax on the export items. For example, in Pakistan, exports are exempted from custom excise duty, value added tax, customs and other duties. However, there is a customs duty on the imported good items. By this the indirect taxes help to earn the foreign exchange through the exports. To make economy stable the government should collect most of it from the direct taxes. For this the FBR must know the number of filers and in Pakistan most of the people are non-filer.

SYEDAKAINAT ZAFAR

Lahore

