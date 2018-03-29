Indictment of co-accused in Dar reference delayed

Islamabad

The accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing into assets beyond income case reference against Ishaq Dar till March 30, once again delay caused in indictment of the three co-accused.

The co-accused in the case are former National Bank of Pakistan President Saeed Ahmed, Naeem Mehmood and Mansoor Rizvi. The three have been accused in the supplementary reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the former finance minister, who has been absconding in the case since October last year. Accountability Judge Muhammad Bashir resumed hearing the case on Wednesday.

During the court proceedings, suspects Naeem Mehmood and Mansoor Raza were presented before the court, while Ahmed failed to appear.—INP